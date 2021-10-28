Short Interest in Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Drops By 95.3%

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 95.3% from the September 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MITUY stock remained flat at $$15.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 17 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801. Mitsui Chemicals has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $18.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.70.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mitsui Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc manufactures and sells petrochemicals and industrial inorganic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Healthcare, Food and Packaging, Base Material, and Others. The Mobility segment covers the new product development support business (solution business) for elastomers, functional compounds, functional polymers, polypropylene compounds, automobiles and other industrial products.

