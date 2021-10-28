Short Interest in John Menzies plc (OTCMKTS:MZTLF) Drops By 80.0%

John Menzies plc (OTCMKTS:MZTLF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MZTLF remained flat at $$4.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.05. John Menzies has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $4.40.

About John Menzies

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

