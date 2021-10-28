Short Interest in iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Increases By 2,648.4%

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,200 shares, a growth of 2,648.4% from the September 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 753,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of ITHUF stock opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34. iAnthus Capital has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.52.
iAnthus Capital Company Profile
