Short Interest in iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Increases By 2,648.4%

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,200 shares, a growth of 2,648.4% from the September 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 753,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ITHUF stock opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34. iAnthus Capital has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.52.

Get iAnthus Capital alerts:

iAnthus Capital Company Profile

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in the United States. It offers biomass products, such as pre-rolls; cannabis infused products, including topical creams and edibles; vape cartridges, concentrates, live resins, wax products, oils, and tinctures; cannabidiol products, such as topical creams, tinctures, and sprays, as well as products for beauty and skincare that include lotions, creams, haircare products, lip balms, and bath bombs.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for iAnthus Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iAnthus Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.