Short Interest in Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Increases By 427.3%

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,300 shares, a growth of 427.3% from the September 30th total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 502,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HLDCY shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Henderson Land Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henderson Land Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLDCY opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average is $4.54. Henderson Land Development has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $5.05.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Henderson Land Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Henderson Land Development Company Profile

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

