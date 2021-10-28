Short Interest in Health Discovery Co. (OTCMKTS:HDVY) Expands By 193.3%

Health Discovery Co. (OTCMKTS:HDVY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 193.3% from the September 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,117,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS HDVY traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.19. 366,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,721. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12. Health Discovery has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.43.

Health Discovery Company Profile

Health Discovery Corp. operates as a pattern recognition company that uses mathematical techniques to analyze data to uncover patterns primarily in the field of molecular diagnostics in the United States. The firm property include Support Vector Machines (SVM), which are mathematical algorithms that allow computers to sift through datasets to identify patterns; recursive feature elimination SVM that identifies and rank orders the data points that contribute the desired results; FGM, which enhances the mapping of genetic pathways involved in the diagnosis and prevention of certain diseases; and biomarkers, which are biological indicators or genetic expression signatures of certain disease states.

