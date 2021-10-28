Short Interest in Health Discovery Co. (OTCMKTS:HDVY) Expands By 193.3%

Health Discovery Co. (OTCMKTS:HDVY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 193.3% from the September 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,117,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS HDVY traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.19. 366,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,721. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12. Health Discovery has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.43.
Health Discovery Company Profile
