Short Interest in H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Declines By 99.6%

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the September 30th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HEOFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of H2O Innovation in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of HEOFF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,894. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $162.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51 and a beta of 0.51. H2O Innovation has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $2.92.

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.66 million for the quarter. H2O Innovation had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 8.73%.

H2O Innovation Company Profile

H2O Innovation, Inc engages in the design and provision of water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through the following segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products and Operation and Maintenance Services. The Water Technologies and Services segment includes water and wastewater projects and services.

