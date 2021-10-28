Short Interest in Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) Declines By 83.3%

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of GARPY remained flat at $$20.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.34. Golden Agri-Resources has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.21.

Golden Agri-Resources Company Profile

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in cultivating and harvesting of oil palm trees. It operates through the Plantations and Palm Oil Mills; and Palm, Laurics, and Others segments. The Plantations and Palm Oil Mills segment comprises products from upstream business.

