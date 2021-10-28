Short Interest in Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) Expands By 444.8%

Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,800 shares, a growth of 444.8% from the September 30th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,813,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of EPAZ stock remained flat at $$0.02 on Thursday. 4,639,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,817,188. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. Epazz has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09.
Epazz Company Profile
