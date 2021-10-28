Short Interest in Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) Expands By 444.8%

Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,800 shares, a growth of 444.8% from the September 30th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,813,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of EPAZ stock remained flat at $$0.02 on Thursday. 4,639,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,817,188. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. Epazz has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09.

Get Epazz alerts:

Epazz Company Profile

EPAZZ, Inc engages in the development of software applications. It offers managed hosting, pathways integration management, virtual private server and network, user and file management, reports, help desk, stakeholder management, website statistics, and active directory integration. The company was founded by Shaun Passley in February 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Epazz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epazz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.