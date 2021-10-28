Short Interest in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Drops By 97.5%

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.5% from the September 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECF. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 32.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN ECF traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.55. 37,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,322. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $17.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile

Operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

