Short Interest in Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Decreases By 71.9%

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a drop of 71.9% from the September 30th total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 561,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:DTSS opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.48. Datasea has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $6.84.

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Datasea had a negative return on equity of 323.00% and a negative net margin of 2,090.32%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Datasea stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Datasea at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Datasea

Datasea, Inc is a technology company that provides smart security systems. It focuses on visual and non-visual fusion perception algorithms and big data analytics technologies, by providing customers with smart security solutions, smart hardware, education-related technologies applicable and 5G value-added services across multiple scenarios and industries.

