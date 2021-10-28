Short Interest in Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Decreases By 71.9%

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a drop of 71.9% from the September 30th total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 561,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NASDAQ:DTSS opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.48. Datasea has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $6.84.
Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Datasea had a negative return on equity of 323.00% and a negative net margin of 2,090.32%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.
About Datasea
Datasea, Inc is a technology company that provides smart security systems. It focuses on visual and non-visual fusion perception algorithms and big data analytics technologies, by providing customers with smart security solutions, smart hardware, education-related technologies applicable and 5G value-added services across multiple scenarios and industries.
