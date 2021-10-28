Short Interest in Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Decreases By 75.9%

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a decline of 75.9% from the September 30th total of 104,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

CCPPF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

OTCMKTS:CCPPF opened at $1.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $1.87.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

