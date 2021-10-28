Short Interest in BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSA) Decreases By 90.8%

BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 90.8% from the September 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BSA traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $25.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,168. BrightSphere Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.3203 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%.

