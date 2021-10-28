Short Interest in Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Declines By 88.9%

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the September 30th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

BPZZF opened at $11.91 on Thursday. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $12.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.14.

Get Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund alerts:

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is a closed-ended trust. The Fund earns revenue based on the franchise system sales of Boston Pizza restaurants included in its royalty pool. The company was founded on June 10, 2002 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.