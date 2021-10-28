Short Interest in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Drops By 69.3%

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decline of 69.3% from the September 30th total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter worth about $17,815,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 47.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 277,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 89,245 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 274,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 7.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 254,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 17,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DSM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.82. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,401. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.21. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $8.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

