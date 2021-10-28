Short Interest in Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Drops By 66.7%

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the September 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

BVNRY opened at $16.49 on Thursday. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $19.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.34.

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.27). Bavarian Nordic A/S had a negative net margin of 37.43% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $59.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.15 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bavarian Nordic A/S will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bavarian Nordic A/S

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer.

