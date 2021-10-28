Short Interest in Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Drops By 66.7%

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the September 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.
BVNRY opened at $16.49 on Thursday. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $19.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.34.
About Bavarian Nordic A/S
Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer.
Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?
Receive News & Ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.