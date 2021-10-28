Short Interest in Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF) Expands By 300.0%

Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS AZRGF opened at $63.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.50. Azrieli Group has a 1 year low of $48.78 and a 1 year high of $63.50.

Azrieli Group Company Profile

Azrieli Group Ltd operates in the real estate industry. The company operates through four segments: Retail Centers and Malls in Israel, Leasable Office and Other Space in Israel, Income-Producing Properties segment in the U.S., and Senior Housing segments. It develops, acquires, leases out, manages, and maintains malls and retails centers in Israel; and office buildings and parks for offices and high-tech industry, as well as logistic areas and storage.

