Short Interest in Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Expands By 1,516.3%

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,200 shares, an increase of 1,516.3% from the September 30th total of 13,500 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 301,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUVI. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Applied UV in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied UV during the first quarter worth about $168,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied UV in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Applied UV during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied UV by 22.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the period. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied UV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ AUVI opened at $5.32 on Thursday. Applied UV has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.43.

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14). Applied UV had a negative net margin of 88.95% and a negative return on equity of 54.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Applied UV will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Applied UV

Applied UV, Inc designs, develops, and markets air purification and infection control products in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States. The company offers solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand and label and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand.

