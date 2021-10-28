Short Interest in Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Declines By 71.6%

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 71.6% from the September 30th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Ajinomoto stock opened at $29.80 on Thursday. Ajinomoto has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $33.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.73. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of -0.21.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ajinomoto had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter.

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of food products, amino acids, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Seasoning and Foods, Frozen Foods, Healthcare and Others, and Others. The Seasoning and Foods segment offers spices such as Ajinomoto, Cook Do, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazon, SAJIKU, and CRISPY FRY.

