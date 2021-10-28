Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHMUY opened at $30.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.94. Shimizu has a 12-month low of $26.61 and a 12-month high of $35.24.

Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. Shimizu had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 7.52%.

Shimizu Corp. engages in the business of construction and real estate development services. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Real Estate Business and Others. The Construction Business segment engages in the building construction and civil engineering services. The Real Estate Business segment engages in the sale, purchase, and rental of properties.

