SHIELD (XSH) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. SHIELD has a total market cap of $153,114.59 and approximately $11.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,848.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,164.55 or 0.06958491 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $187.66 or 0.00313560 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $570.99 or 0.00954052 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.07 or 0.00085325 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.13 or 0.00443002 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005290 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.63 or 0.00266720 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.68 or 0.00246754 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.