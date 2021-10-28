SHIBA INU Reaches Market Cap of $39.64 Billion (SHIB)

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 28th. One SHIBA INU coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SHIBA INU has traded up 161% against the dollar. SHIBA INU has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion and approximately $42.39 billion worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00069356 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00070165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.31 or 0.00094883 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,369.50 or 0.99865594 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,149.53 or 0.06752466 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00020603 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002509 BTC.

About SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU’s total supply is 589,738,956,207,004 coins and its circulating supply is 549,095,509,738,353 coins. SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy . The official website for SHIBA INU is www.shiba.win

Buying and Selling SHIBA INU

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIBA INU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIBA INU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIBA INU using one of the exchanges listed above.

