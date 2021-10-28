Shaw Communications (SJR) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect Shaw Communications to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter.

Shaw Communications stock opened at $28.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. Shaw Communications has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shaw Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.