Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) by 58.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,929 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.17% of Shattuck Labs worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 170.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 90.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 2nd quarter worth about $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STTK opened at $19.00 on Thursday. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $60.52. The stock has a market cap of $800.28 million and a PE ratio of -7.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average of $24.79.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.21). Shattuck Labs had a negative net margin of 453.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of ($4.23) million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

In related news, General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $643,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

