Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Houston, Texas, SHARPS COMPLIANCE is a leading provider of cost-effective disposal solutions for small quantity generators of medical waste. The Company’s flagship product, the Sharps Disposal by Mail System, is a cost-effective and easy-to-use solution to dispose of medical waste such as hypodermic needles, lancets and any other medical device or objects used to puncture or lacerate the skin. The Company also offers a number of products specifically designed for the home healthcare market. Sharps Compliance focuses on targeted growth markets such as the pharmaceutical, retail, healthcare, commercial, professional and hospitality markets, as well as serving a variety of additional markets. Sharps is a leading proponent and participant in the development of public awareness and solutions for the safe disposal of needles, syringes and other sharps in the community setting. “

SMED has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SMED opened at $8.09 on Thursday. Sharps Compliance has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average is $11.25. The company has a market cap of $156.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of -0.28.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 16.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 14.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 29,043 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 86.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 68,917 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 2,164.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 229,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 219,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

