Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Issues Earnings Results

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 29.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:SMED traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.00. 2,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.25. Sharps Compliance has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $18.67. The company has a market cap of $154.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of -0.28.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sharps Compliance stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428,350 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.52% of Sharps Compliance worth $6,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sharps Compliance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

