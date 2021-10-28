Sharder Market Capitalization Reaches $1.22 Million (SS)

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded down 29.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Over the last seven days, Sharder has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. One Sharder coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Sharder has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $54,964.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00049273 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.79 or 0.00207998 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.72 or 0.00099608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Sharder

Sharder is a coin. It was first traded on February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. The official message board for Sharder is medium.com/@SharderChain . The official website for Sharder is sharder.org . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

