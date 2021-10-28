SG3 Management LLC Grows Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

SG3 Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 85.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. SG3 Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 207.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 23,512 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 33.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 173,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,792,000 after buying an additional 43,736 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,259,000 after buying an additional 56,748 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at about $3,576,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at about $1,793,000. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRU traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.56. The stock had a trading volume of 27,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,023. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.31. The company has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.39 and a twelve month high of $114.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.83 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

A number of research firms have commented on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.92.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

