SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 69.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,945 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CENTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1,422.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at $235,000. 66.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $44.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.61. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $55.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.27 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

