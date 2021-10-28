SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 27,708 Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 27,708 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHS. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,426,000. Barington Capital Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 79.6% in the first quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. now owns 1,661,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 736,505 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 140.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 268,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 133,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS stock opened at $5.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.53. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $7.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.29. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 40.13% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $472.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.35 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

