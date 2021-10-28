SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 2,341 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Renasant were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RNST. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,605,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,238,000 after acquiring an additional 299,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 937,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,792,000 after acquiring an additional 80,299 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,905,000 after acquiring an additional 63,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,312,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,517,000 after acquiring an additional 42,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 40,362 shares in the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on RNST. Truist cut their price objective on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

Shares of Renasant stock opened at $37.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.97. Renasant Co. has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). Renasant had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is 45.60%.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

