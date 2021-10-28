SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,432 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Replimune Group by 1,580.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 41,970 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Replimune Group by 61.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,834,000 after acquiring an additional 122,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Replimune Group by 13.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,178,000 after acquiring an additional 51,037 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Replimune Group by 1,783.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 115,184 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Replimune Group by 870.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 75,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Replimune Group news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $897,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 808,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,198,674.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 12,171 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $408,702.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,508 shares of company stock worth $4,230,976. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ REPL opened at $28.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 30.87 and a current ratio of 30.87. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.18. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $54.85.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on REPL shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

