SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $101,000 Investment in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $60.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $99.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.80 and its 200 day moving average is $51.55. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $61.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -433.33%.

BAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.70.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

