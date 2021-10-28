SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Position in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,205 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Landec were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landec in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,627,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Landec by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,778 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Landec by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,183,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,143,000 after acquiring an additional 92,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNDC opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.07. The company has a market capitalization of $275.47 million, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.46. Landec Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Analysts forecast that Landec Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LNDC shares. TheStreet downgraded Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barrington Research cut their target price on Landec from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on Landec from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

