SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,313 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 47.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGC Partners stock opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.83. BGC Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average of $5.51.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $512.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.05 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 3.89%. Analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

BGC Partners Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

