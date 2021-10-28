SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 55,148 New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 55,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of New Gold by 194.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,927,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,309,000 after buying an additional 4,573,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of New Gold by 3,441.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,979,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 2,895,761 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of New Gold by 698.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,052,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after buying an additional 2,670,201 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of New Gold by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,085,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,473,000 after buying an additional 2,255,964 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of New Gold by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,310,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,993,000 after buying an additional 1,366,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGD opened at $1.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24. New Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $993.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.91.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

NGD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of New Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Cormark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.15.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

