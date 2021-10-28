ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $765.00 at KeyCorp

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective increased by analysts at KeyCorp from $718.00 to $765.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $796.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.10.

NYSE NOW opened at $664.76 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $693.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $634.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $564.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 791.39, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total transaction of $271,215.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,381.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total value of $586,773.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,921.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,867 shares of company stock worth $18,292,144. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

