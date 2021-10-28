ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $716.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $650.00 to $716.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NOW. JMP Securities lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Summit Insights assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $784.00 to $791.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $697.31.

ServiceNow stock traded up $20.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $685.47. 72,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,179. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $693.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $634.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $564.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $135.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 819.19, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total value of $2,076,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,867 shares of company stock worth $18,292,144 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 22.7% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 15.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.1% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 13.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

