ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $705.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $650.00 to $705.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 6.05% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NOW. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $683.61.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $664.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $634.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $564.85. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $693.47. The company has a market capitalization of $131.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 791.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total transaction of $10,366,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total value of $357,215.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,867 shares of company stock worth $18,292,144. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 199.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth $8,491,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 18,698.1% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,317,000 after buying an additional 10,097 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.