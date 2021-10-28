ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $664.76 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $693.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 791.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $634.44 and a 200-day moving average of $564.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on NOW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on ServiceNow from $667.00 to $784.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their target price on ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.87.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total transaction of $2,076,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,292. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,867 shares of company stock valued at $18,292,144 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ServiceNow stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.67% of ServiceNow worth $3,999,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.