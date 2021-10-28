Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.74-1.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.62. Service Co. International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.150-$4.450 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

SCI traded up $4.53 on Thursday, reaching $67.92. 39,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,861. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.50. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.47 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In related news, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 21,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $1,362,096.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $109,361.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 330,032 shares in the company, valued at $21,230,958.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 453,103 shares of company stock worth $28,843,010. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

