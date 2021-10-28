Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Sensient Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.
Sensient Technologies has raised its dividend by 26.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Sensient Technologies has a payout ratio of 52.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sensient Technologies to earn $3.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.3%.
Shares of SXT stock opened at $94.70 on Thursday. Sensient Technologies has a 1 year low of $64.22 and a 1 year high of $98.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.83 and its 200-day moving average is $86.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.
In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 16,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.26 per share, with a total value of $1,473,210.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 436,820 shares of company stock valued at $39,557,510. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sensient Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 369.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 250,966 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.76% of Sensient Technologies worth $27,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Sensient Technologies
Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.
