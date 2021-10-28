Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Sensient Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Sensient Technologies has raised its dividend by 26.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Sensient Technologies has a payout ratio of 52.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sensient Technologies to earn $3.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.3%.

Shares of SXT stock opened at $94.70 on Thursday. Sensient Technologies has a 1 year low of $64.22 and a 1 year high of $98.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.83 and its 200-day moving average is $86.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $344.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.60 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 13.40%. Sensient Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 16,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.26 per share, with a total value of $1,473,210.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 436,820 shares of company stock valued at $39,557,510. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sensient Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 369.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 250,966 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.76% of Sensient Technologies worth $27,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

