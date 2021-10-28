Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $84.36

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $84.36 and last traded at $84.19, with a volume of 608 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.37.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semtech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.55.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.96, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.19.
In other news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 6,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $515,286.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $69,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,826 shares of company stock worth $1,671,743. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Semtech by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,087,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Semtech by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Semtech by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Semtech in the 3rd quarter worth about $741,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Semtech Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMTC)
Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.
