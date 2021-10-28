Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $84.36

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $84.36 and last traded at $84.19, with a volume of 608 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.37.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semtech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.96, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.19.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. Semtech had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 6,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $515,286.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $69,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,826 shares of company stock worth $1,671,743. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Semtech by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,087,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Semtech by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Semtech by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Semtech in the 3rd quarter worth about $741,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semtech Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

