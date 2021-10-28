Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 37.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 944,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,233,000 after acquiring an additional 255,696 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at $6,337,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 14.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 15.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $129.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.73. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $114.66 and a 52 week high of $144.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

