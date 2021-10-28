Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.100-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.350-$8.350 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.43.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE SRE traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $130.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,691. The stock has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $114.66 and a one year high of $144.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.73.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 54.79%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.