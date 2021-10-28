Seedify.fund Hits One Day Volume of $8.79 Million (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 28th. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be purchased for about $5.10 or 0.00008284 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Seedify.fund has traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar. Seedify.fund has a market capitalization of $101.17 million and approximately $8.79 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001736 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00069590 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00070089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.28 or 0.00094648 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,369.14 or 0.99671802 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,163.70 or 0.06762409 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Seedify.fund Coin Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,834,532 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Buying and Selling Seedify.fund

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seedify.fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seedify.fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

