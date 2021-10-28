Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Upgraded to Buy by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SCTBF. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Securitas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Securitas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Securitas in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Securitas in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating on shares of Securitas in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $165.00.

Get Securitas alerts:

SCTBF stock opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. Securitas has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $17.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.57.

Securitas AB engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, Security Services Ibero-America, and Other. The Security Services North America segment provides security services in the U. S., Canada, and Mexico.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Securitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Securitas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.