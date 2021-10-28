Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Graphic Packaging in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.18. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GPK. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $19.85 on Thursday. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.73.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 156.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at about $13,693,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 145.9% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 72,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

