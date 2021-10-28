Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 25,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 93,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Seabridge Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of SA stock opened at $18.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.61. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $22.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,872.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.