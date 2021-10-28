SDI Group (LON:SDI) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $188.25

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 188.25 ($2.46) and traded as low as GBX 173 ($2.26). SDI Group shares last traded at GBX 183 ($2.39), with a volume of 141,934 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of £182.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 187.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 188.25.

In related news, insider Kenneth Ford sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 188 ($2.46), for a total transaction of £470,000 ($614,058.01).

SDI Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sensitive cameras for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation Opus Instruments brand name; and cameras that have applications in astronomy, life sciences, and flat panel inspection under the Quantum Scientific Imaging brand name.

