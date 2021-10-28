SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SCYNEXIS, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. The Company is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as an oral and intravenous (IV) drug for the treatment of serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections in humans. It also provides contract research and development services. SCYNEXIS, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SCYX. Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SCYNEXIS presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of SCYNEXIS stock opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.81. SCYNEXIS has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.06. The company has a market cap of $117.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.16.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.35. Analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCYX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 335.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 250,546 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 12,086 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 61,773 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 14,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. 49.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

